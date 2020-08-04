Martin Lee Plunkett, 53, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug.1, 2020.
The son of George and Mary M. (Borlie) Plunkett, he was born Aug. 7, 1966, in Johnstown.
Marty was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church.
He graduated from Blairsville High School and received his associate degree in engineering from Penn State.
He was employed by A.C. Miller Concrete, Blairsville, and previously worked for John McDermott Construction, Blairsville; Mihalko’s General Contracting, Johnstown; George J. Bush Kitchen Center, Derry; and he worked specialty jobs in the Carpenters Union.
Marty spent a lot of his time with his extended family at the Vena Family Farm, Johnstown, but the most important part of his life was his family.
Surviving are his parents, George and Mary Plunkett, of Blairsville; his son, Zachary Plunkett, of Blairsville; two brothers, Dale John Plunkett, of Cincinnati, and John W. Plunkett (Patricia), of Colfax, N.C.; a sister, Barbara M. Boz, of Pleasant Ridge, Mich.; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Mary Borlie, and paternal grandparents, William and Marie Plunkett.
A private visitation will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in The Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel, 321 St. Mary St., Loretto, on Friday at noon with the Rev. Father John Davis Byrnes celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Loretto.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.