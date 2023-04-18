The Rev. Martin Lester Lee, 79, of Lucernemines, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his residence. He was born Jan. 14, 1944, to the Rev. Lester and Dorothy (Stevenson) Lee, in Mishawaka, Ind. Martin was a member of the Homer City Church of the Nazarene. He served as a pastor for many years. After his retirement from Specialty Tire, he spent his days greeting Walmart customers with his contagious smile and wonderful sense of humor. Martin loved John Deere tractors. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Martin is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Leanna (Hill) Lee; daughter Esther (John) Sharier, of Mishawaka; son Michael (Jennifer) Lee, of Homer City; two sisters, Frances Voss, of Monroe, Mich., and Helen Shipman, of Adrian, Mich.; grandsons Matthew and Collins; granddaughter Autumn; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert and Edwin Lee; and sisters Betty and Ruthie Lee. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Homer City Church of the Nazarene, 3513 Old U.S. Highway 119 S., Homer City, PA 15748. Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Justin Lamison officiating. Private interment will take place in the Harkleroad Cemetery. The family extends a special thank you to Martin’s caregiver, Sara Searles, for her kind and compassionate care. Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.
