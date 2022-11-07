Mary Alberta “Bertie” Pleyo-Bernard, 94, of Northern Cambria, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hastings.
Born Nov. 25, 1927, in Homer City, she was the daughter of John and Orpha Mae (Pfeiffer) Harmon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Samuel Pleyo; second husband, Tony Bernard; an infant brother; brother, Leroy Harmon; and sisters, Olive Black and Mildred Smeltzer.
She is survived by her sons, Dale, husband of Janet (Katt) Pleyo, Fort Collins, Colo., and John A. Bernard, Northern Cambria; grandchildren, Jennifer S. Pleyo and Rebecca N. Montoya; great-grandchildren, Abigale Pleyo, and Trevor and Chase Montoya; and sisters, Irene Rankin, Elderton, and Gladys Parsons, Ohio.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church and a life member of Indiana VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Bertie retired from the Northern Cambria School District custodial staff.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Marty Cartmell officiating.
Interment will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.