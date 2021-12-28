Mary A. (Dulovic) Colench, 108, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Keeper of the Flame Morewood, Blairsville.
She was born March 03, 1913, in Spissky Stiavnik, Czechoslovakia.
She was one of Indiana County’s longest living residents. Mary had attended the old Mahan School House. She was a member of the SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville. Mary was an accomplished seamstress. Even at her age of 108 she loved painting, crocheting and playing Bingo. Mary also loved traveling and driving all her friends around town. She loved spending time with all of her family. She married Herman Colench in 1935, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters: Marilyn “Mim” Yarchak Zubalik and Patricia “Pat” Halmes, both of Blairsville; a son, James H. Colench and wife Bonnie, of Rolla, Mo.; grandchildren: Joyce Judge and husband Kevin; Nancy Yarchak and Tim Williams; Tama Sellers and husband Brian; Kathleen Kromel and husband Art; David Zubalik and fiance Christina; Susan Snyder and husband Calvin; Steven Halmes and wife Lisa; JoAnn Coler and husband Robert; John Halmes Jr.; Patrick Halmes; Paula Williams and husband Matthew; Cindy Greene and husband Rob; Jeff Colench and wife Heidi; Denise Griffitts and husband Harry; Lisa Cunningham and husband Patrick; and Daniel Colench and wife Brenda; 27 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Orlando, of New Jersey; a brother, John Lukcik, of Blairsville; and a sister, Frances Davis, of Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Dulovic; mother, Maria (Sedmak) Dulovic; stepfather, Martin Lukcik; her husband, Herman Colench, in 1995; great-grandchildren, Thomas Emge and Derek Griffitts; brothers, Steven Dulovic and Andrew and Frank Lukcik; sister, Catherine Voiku; and sons-in-law, Thomas Yarchak, Jack Halmes and David Zubalik.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 West Market St., Blairsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home Friday, Dec. 31, at 9:15 a.m. prior to a Funeral Mass to be held in SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating. Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Derek Griffitts Foundation, 4117 Miller’s Ridge, St. Charles, MO 63304 or St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mary’s family would like to send a special thanks to all of the staff at Keeper of the Flame and Heritage Hospice for their kindness and compassion towards her, especially Emma, Annette and Tammy.