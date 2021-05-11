Mary A. Kitzmiller, 88, of Cortland, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Windsor House at Champion, Ohio.
She was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Myrtle A. (Harr) Myers.
Mary was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin J. Kitzmiller; two sons, David P. and John T. Kitzmiller; a grandson, Jeremy David Kitzmiller; and all her siblings, Goldie Harr, Edward Myers, Charles Myers, Ruth Stein, Edna Croushore, Edith Bridge, Margaret Jennings, Dorothy Marshall and Shirley Baird.
She is survived by her sons, Ervin L. Kitzmiller and wife Diane, of Blairsville; and Ronald D. Kitzmiller and wife Nancy, of Cortland; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; two daughters-in-law, Linda and Betsy Kitzmiller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private visitation and service will be held at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Wayne D. Sautter officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Of The Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512 or Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.