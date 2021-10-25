Mary Agnes Krempels, 96, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Lancaster.
Born Jan. 9, 1925, to Arthur and Magdalena Weisen, she spent most of her life in Indiana with her husband, George R. Krempels, who passed away in 2014.
Besides her parents and husband, Mary Agnes was also preceded in death by her brother, William.
Mary Agnes is survived by her four children, Sandra and David Schaffhauser, of Lancaster; Dan (Vicki) Krempels, of Lancaster; Paul (Kathie) Krempels, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Ron (Linda) Krempels, of Roanoke, Va.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Helen Fishlock and Peggy Roberts.
At Mary Agnes’s request, all services were private and burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Services have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.