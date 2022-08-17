Mary Agnes Kurtz, 92, of Arlington, Texas (formerly of Indiana), passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022.
The daughter of William and Hafija (Logudiuk) Schiller, she was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Shelton, Conn.
Mary enjoyed knitting, reading and any type of shopping. When she moved to Texas five years ago, she would not miss any trips the bus would take to restaurants, malls or just to view Christmas lights.
Surviving are her sons, John and (Gina) and Robert (Sandra) Kurtz, of Arlington, Texas; and granddaughters, Sydney and Kendyl Kurtz, of Austin, Texas. Mom and Dad referred to my best friend Bob Barker as their third son.
Mrs. Kurtz was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Jack; three infant children, Thomas, James and Robert; and sisters, Emma Frunzi, Anna Burkett and Gertrude Schiller.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. Bernard of Clairvaux on Monday at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery.