Mary Ann “Grammy Dink” Fedinick, 75, of Lucernemines, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at home.
She was the daughter of Samuel and Helen (Bobak) Johnston and was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Indiana.
Mary Ann was a cancer survivor. She was employed by Bath and Body Works and Hallmark, where she always made her customers feel welcomed. Mary Ann enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, bowling and cooking. She also enjoyed going to the beach; vacations with her sister, BJ; and being an awesome grandma. She also enjoyed spending time with and was loved by her family.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas “Pez” Fedinick; daughters, Taunya (Dennis) Bondra, of Clarksburg; Danna (Robert) Ruffner, of Indiana; and Tara “Lee” Fedinick (Chris) Emmons, of Arcata, Calif.; grandchildren, Tom (Caditrina) Bondra, Nichelle (Nikki) Bondra, Alex Bondra, Brooke Ruffner, Nolan Ruffner, Morrgin Fedinick Emmons and Colsen Emmons; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ellysan and Max. She is also survived by her siblings, Harry George Johnston (Jody), Gregory Scott Johnston (Roxie) and Betty Jane Kammerdiener (William).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in Tuesday’s edition. For additional information, please contact Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City, at (724) 479-9422, or visit www.bowserfh.com.
Please consider making a donation to raise much-needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated.