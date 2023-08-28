Mary Ann (Hibel) Barletta, 91, of Homer City, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Albin and Anna (Dobrovich) Hibel and was born July 29, 1932.
Mary Ann was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She was a devoted wife and mother.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jo, of Homer City, and Michael, of Johnstown. She is also survived by her sisters, Christine “Babe” Byce and husband George, of Latrobe, and Sister Denise “Tudy” Hibel, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael “Mickey” Barletta; her brother, John Hibel; and her sister, Helen Sandolfini.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
