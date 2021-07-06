Mary Ann Hodak

Mary Ann (Lopacinski) Hodak, 95, of Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Kuzneski) Lopacinski, born on Dec. 31, 1925, in Lucernemines.
Mary was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Ernest. She loved playing cards with her grandchildren and listening to polka music. Mary loved to laugh and joke and she had a love for all animals. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary is the last of her surviving family, she came into this world with a bang on New Year’s Eve and left this world with a bang on the Fourth of July.
She is survived by three children, Joe Hodak and fiancée, Renee Lundberg, Ken Hodak and wife, Theresa and Cindy Warshowsky and husband, Steve; 10 grandchildren, Aaron Hodak and wife, Tanya, Jodi Beer and husband, Kris, Jason Hodak, Luke, Nick Hodak, Jonathan Hodak, Michelle Macdonald and husband Chris, Morgan Mock and husband Eric, Kacie Warshowsky and Alaina Warshowsky; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John “Skunk” Hodak Jr.; one son, Jonathan; five brothers and sisters, Tessie, Edward, Lucille, Helen and William.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Mary’s funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Ernest. Interment will be made in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccab erooffh.com.