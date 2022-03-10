Mary Ann Juart, 70, of Home, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, while a patient at UPMC Altoona.
The daughter of Blair and Mary Jane (Steele) Bair, she was born Oct. 2, 1951, in Marchand.
Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, growing flowers and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Mary Ann was a great mom who would have Easter egg hunts, play hide and seek, and always stocked Popsicles in the freezer.
Surviving are her husband, Donald Sr.; children, Theodore, Donald Jr. and Todd, with his wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Shayleah and Toby Juart; brothers, Roger (Susan) Bair and Wilbur Bair and his significant other, Bonnie; sisters, Edna Tootie Decker, Maria (Gene) Wood, Donna (Mike) Bressler and Blanche Parker; sister-in-law, Barb Steele; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mary Ann in death were her parents and her brothers, Robert and William.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please contact family for arrangements.
Arrangements are entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.