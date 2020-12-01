Mary Ann “Toot” Oaks, 74, of Cherry Tree, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born June 17, 1946, in RD Barnesboro, she was the daughter of James and Geneva (Spaid) Rice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Jr., Barry and Raymond Rice; and sister, Janet DePetro.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Henry J. Oaks; daughter, Tammy Noel, Phoenix, Ariz.; sons, Henry J. Oaks Jr., Cherry Tree, and Robert (Suzanna) Oaks, Baltimore, Md.; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Campbell, Northern Cambria; her Oaks family brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews who will sadly miss her.
“Toot” worked many years as a nurse’s aide.
No visitation or services will be held at her request.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.