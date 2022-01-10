Mary Ann Patterson, 81, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her residence.
The daughter of George M. and Margaret (Shumaker) Nadzadi, she was born June 6, 1940, in Latrobe.
Mary Ann was a 1958 graduate of Laura Lamar High School. She was employed for 26 years by Communities at Indian Haven. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cared for all.
Surviving are her children, John C. (Sharon) Patterson, Shalimar, Fla., and Deborah Crook, Indiana; nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Gary) Cornwell, Maine; brothers, George M. (Nancy) Nadzadi, Warren, Ohio; and Gary L. (Helen) Patterson, Indiana; longtime friend, Viv Adamsky, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Preceding Mary Ann in death were her parents; daughter, Dee Patterson; grandson, John David Crook; former husband, John G. Patterson; and son-in-law, Bernard B. Crook.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.