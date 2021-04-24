Beloved wife, mother and grandmother Mary Savukas departed this world on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
A very special niece, Ashley, came down from heaven to take her home on Ashley’s birthday April 22. She was 90 years old and passed away peacefully in her sleep.
A daughter of Joseph and Mary (Slaga) Kodosky, she was born June 17, 1930, in Lilly.
She grew up in Lilly with two older brothers, John and Frank; two younger brothers, Stanley and Robert; and her younger sister, Anna. Mary shared many happy memories of her childhood enveloped by the love of family.
Mary graduated in 1948 from Lilly High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, for 54 years.
Mary became a grandmother in her 70s and relished her time as a devoted grandma. She attended many school plays, recitals and soccer games, and was always a source of love and support for her family. She loved to walk, shop and be with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Charles Raymond Savukas, whom she married July 13, 1963; her two sons, R. Joseph (Suellen), of Alexandria, Va.; and Stan M. (Nadia), of Aurora, Ohio; her grandchildren: Daphne, Alexander, Christopher, Nicholas and Isabella; her sister, Anna Wozniak, of Lilly; her brother, Robert Kodosky, of Portage; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Stanley, Frank and John.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana.
Entombment will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum, Indiana.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.