Mary Ann Sokol, 81, of Indiana, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born March 5, 1942, she was the daughter of Felix and Margaret (Popovich) Wisniewski. She was the wife of John J. Sokol, whom she married July 25, 1964.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Mount Aloysius High School, and later received her bachelor’s degree from Mercy College in Detroit. She then pursued her master’s equivalent in special education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Mary Ann worked for United Elementary in Brush Valley and IU28 in Indiana before retiring from East Pike Elementary in 2002, ending a teaching career of 38 years.
She loved traveling to see her grandchildren in Florida, vacationing at the family beach house in South Carolina and reflecting over her many years as a teacher.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 59 years, John J. Sokol, Indiana; her daughters: Maria C. Dixon (David), of Reynoldsville, and Margaret Ann “Maggie” Rogers (Rob), of Tampa, Fla.; her grandchildren, Christopher “CJ” Conners (Janine), Jacquelyn “Jackie” Conners-Kirsch (Erin), John “Jack” Rogers and Jacob Rogers. She is also remembered by her brother, John “Jack” Wisniewski (Bonnie), of Carnegie, and by a nephew and many cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Conners.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Catholic Daughters will pray to the rosary at 5:30 p.m. and all are welcome to pray with them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Paul Dressler, OFM Cap., as celebrant.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
