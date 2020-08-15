Mary Ann Stains, 73, of Penn Run, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born May 31, 1947, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Clair Elmer and Edna (Treese) Ashbaugh.
Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was devoted to her children. Her interests included crafts, playing the piano and watching TV, especially Christian shows.
Surviving are her children: Lisa Adams, Barbara (Steve) Kemp, Linda Nixon, Sonja Spieler and John Edward Stains; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Shaffer; and her brothers, William and Kenneth Ashbaugh.
Preceding Mary in death were her parents; husband, John; grandson, Chadwick Eugene Adams; and two sisters, Edith Mae Ashbaugh and Betty Lynn Fadden.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.