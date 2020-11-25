Mary Ann Stile, 88, of Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Aidin Beryl and Muriel Cora (Nicholas) McKee, she was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Indiana.
Mary Ann was a super mom who cherished her family. She loved the Lord and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Her interests included cooking, knitting, crocheting and watching birds. Her favorite bird was the cardinal.
Surviving are her four children, John (Isabel) Stile, Indiana, Joyce (Robert Jr.) Walker, Homer City, Joann (Scott) Murdick, Marion Center, and Jenifer (Greg) Orr, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding Mary Ann in death were her husband, Jack Alvin Stile; parents; and sisters, Jetta Derry and Martha McKee.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity or church of your choice.