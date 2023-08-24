Mary Ann Varholick, 91, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born in Indiana on Dec. 21, 1931, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Uhrin) Bukoskey. Mary Ann was the wife of the late Frank Varholick, whom she married March 10, 1956.
She graduated from the former Laura Lamar High School in Homer City and spent many of her years as a homemaker caring for her husband and two children.
Mary Ann attended St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City where she had been active in church functions. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo.
She will be missed by her two children, Gregory Varholick and Denise Gnibus (Andrew). Mary is also remembered by her grandchildren, Christian and Madison Varholick and Corey and Meagan Gnibus; and the following siblings, Eleanor (John) Belloli, Pauline (Chuck) Fetterman and Betty (Paul) Nymick.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Theodore Bukoskey, Edward Bukoskey, Dick Bukoskey, Clair Bukoskey, Frank Bukoskey, Tom Bukoskey and Bernard Bukoskey.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the mausoleum at St. Bernard Cemetery with Father Wesley Mash officiating.
The Varholick family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.