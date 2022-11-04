Mary Ann Wiesen, 92, of Bay City, Mich., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Armstrong Rehabilitation Center in Kittanning.
A daughter of Edith (Kirven) Higgins, she was born June 5, 1930, in Akron.
Mary Ann was a licensed practical nurse. It was her life’s work to care for others. Even after she became ill, she would be seen helping out someone by holding their hand or fixing a blanket. Mary’s smile could light up any room; she had an incredibly huge heart and she was loved by so many. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and bird-watching.
She is survived by four children: Steven Parkhurst and wife Connie, of Midland, Mich.; Daniel Parkhurst and wife Rhonda, of Indiana; Susan Kunish and husband John, of Bremerton, Wash.; and Joy Lynn Wiesen, of Bay City; stepchildren Tina Wiesen and husband Bob Syring, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Charles Wiesen, of Bay City; and James Wiesen, of Canada; sisters Margie Manor and husband Ken, of Bay City; and Jane Higgins and wife Nancy, of Kissimmee, Fla.; and numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Parkhurst, and husband Charles (Bo) Wiesen; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Wiesen; a brother, Mickey Higgins; and son David Bennett.
As per Mary Ann’s wishes, there will be no visitation. However, a memorial celebration will take place at a later date in Bay City. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.