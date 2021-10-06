Mary B. Lockard, 82, of Indiana, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Born in Indiana on Sept. 3, 1939, she was the daughter of Earl L. Beck and Cora Gertrude (Adamson) Beck. She was the wife of Larry G. Lockard, whom she married April 30, 1960.
She was a graduate of Indiana Joint High School and a longtime member of Graystone Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She dedicated and devoted her entire life to her family. In addition to her husband, Larry, Mary is survived by her four children, Douglas W. Lockard and wife Lorree, Indiana; Lynn L. Padasak and husband Bob, Indiana; Cindy L. Novitski, Gibsonia; and Jean L. Schreiber and husband Doug, Fischer, Texas. Other surviving family members include her 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, William H. Beck and wife Meredith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert E. Beck.
Friends will be received Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Her funeral service, officiated by Pastor Rob Sparr, will begin at 1 p.m.