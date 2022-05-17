Mary Beth Lichtenfels-Woodring, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family and her pets.
She was born in Indiana on April 1, 1963, to Brian and Martina (Bryson) Hughes.
Mary Beth lived a life of generosity through her work with the elderly and disabled and had a passion for rescuing animals. She loved her Catholic faith, Irish heritage and a good Steelers football game. She enjoyed antiquing and interior decorating but was best known for her natural green thumb. She had a beautiful garden from which she would can and preserve some of her favorite delectables.
Mary Beth is survived by her devoted husband, Jeffrey Woodring; mother Martina Hughes; her loving children, daughters Tara Lichtenfels and Erin (David) Markovitz and son Brian (Trisha) Lichtenfels; her four sisters, Lisa Pacconi, Barbara (Diane) Hughes, Kathleen (Dale) Whitesel and Judith (Steve) Kline; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Above all, Mary Beth was a proud mother to her three beautiful children and grandmother to her five grandchildren Myles, Kaia, Talon, Kaleo and Ivory.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Brian Hughes.
All services will be private, and the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Private burial will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Mary Beth’s family requests donations be made in her loving memory to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.