Mary Catherine (Berish) Grove, 91, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
She was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 18, 1931, to John Paul and Mary Elizabeth (Setlock) Berish. Mary was married to her husband, Harold “Buzz” Grove, for 61 years prior to his death on June 7, 2016.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Indiana Area High School. In addition, she graduated in 1952 from Indiana State Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree in business education. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as a service representative for Bell Telephone Company (now Verizon).
While employed at the local office, she was admired by her fellow employees for her efficiency and perfectionism relating to her work and also her kindness and pleasantness to all clients. She was often kidded in having a “velvet voice,” which was an asset when dealing with customers over the telephone. She retired after 30 years of service.
Mary was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Evergreen Garden Club, Sigma Kappa Sorority and the Pioneer’s Club.
She loved reading and her bookshelves were filled with favorites.
Always a book near her favorite chair, she could be found either reading, doing needlepoint or knitting.
She also enjoyed tending to her outdoor flowerbeds and she and “Buzz” took great pride in their beautiful yard.
Not to be forgotten, she was a faithful fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She never missed watching a game and cheering for either team. In their younger years, she and “Buzz” ventured into the city to cheer the Penguins in person.
Mary is survived by two nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Michael Berish.
At Mary’s request, all services and interment in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, will be private. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701 or an organization of one’s choice.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowser minich.com.