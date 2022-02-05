Mary C. Hammerle

Mary Charline (Nelson) Hammerle passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the age of 87, in Pittsford, N.Y.
Born and raised in Beaverdale, Charline graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Johnstown and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She worked as a college health nurse at IUP’s Pecan Health Center for 30 years and was a member of the Pennsylvania and the American Nurses Associations.
A devoted Catholic, she volunteered at St. Bernard’s church office for many years after her retirement.
Charline was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Charles Nelson, and her husband of 60 years, John “Jack” Hammerle.
She is survived by her two daughters, Michele (Tom) Maurer, of Pittsford, N.Y., and Jane Shaffer, of Sarasota, Fla.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John’s of Rochester Catholic Church, Fairport, N.Y., on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m.
She will be interred at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Indiana at a later date.