Mary Dobay, 85, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Pasquale and Severina (Baccarini) Sandolfini, she was born June 14, 1936, in Indiana.
Mary enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She loved all animals, especially her cats. Mary will be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose family was the most important part of her life.
Surviving are her two daughters, Donna Reed and her husband, Steve Dow, and Linda Bocz and her husband, Jim; grandchildren, Paulette (Greg) Kishlock, Jimmy (Amy) Bocz and Craig (Hunter) Bocz; great-grandchildren, Aaron (Christian), Allison (Zach), Holly (Jake) and Jacob (Katy) Kishlock; great-great-grandson, Xavier Kishlock; sister, Eda Giazzon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeding Mary in death were her parents and husband, Albert Dobay.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A blessing service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.