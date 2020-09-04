Mary E. Carney

Mary Elizabeth (VanKirk) Carney, 72, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Mary was born Jan. 11, 1948, to Charles and Rosella (Fosnaught) VanKirk in Rochester and lived her youth time in Enon Valley, until her 12th-grade year when she and her family moved to Beaver Falls.
During her senior year in high school, Mary worked in the school office each day. Mary and her friends would go to McDonald’s where some of her friends worked and that is where she met her husband-to-be, Robert Carney.
After a short five months of dating, they married on May 21, 1968. They were blessed with three daughters, Michele (Carney) (Ron) Sieminski, Indiana; Jenifer (Carney) (Woodward) Carney, Indiana; and Margaret (Carney) (Donovan) Rosas, living in Blairsville.
Mary’s husband, Robert, dressed his girls up on Sunday mornings and attended church at The Salvation Army, Beaver Falls, and Mary would work around the home. Eventually, Mary would begin to attend with them, and she was hired to do custodian work in the building and began to understand the ministry of the Army. After a period of time, both Mary and Robert felt God was calling them into full-time ministry and they submitted paperwork to be accepted as cadets at The Salvation Army School for Officer Training.
They were accepted and began their lifelong journey in September 1980 with their three children going along with them, and as their children went to school, so did Mary and Robert. Mary and Robert were commissioned and ordained as ministers with the rank of lieutenants in The Salvation Army and throughout the next 27 years were sent to various appointments in western Pennsylvania.
Mary enjoyed working with the young people, crafts, decorating bulletin boards, knitting and crocheting. In one community she taught folks how to play bells to music, loved the puppet ministry and enjoyed teaching tambourine drills to people of the church. Mary was responsible for women’s programs, Sunday School, children and adult musicals as well as various office duties. One of her delights was also visiting nursing homes to do programs for the residents.
Mary’s one great joy was during the Christmas season when she was in charge of the Angel Tree program in making sure there were gifts for children and seniors and food for many families. She worked hard at making sure no one missed out.
Mary and Robert retired from active work as Salvation Army officers with the rank of major on June 30, 2009, and moved to the property where Robert was born in Indiana. In retirement, Mary also supported her husband in appointments in Oil City, Milton and Latrobe, until she could no longer continue working.
Mary enjoyed her grandchildren more than anyone can imagine. Her face would light up when they came near. Also, many times we had other children around our table for a meal that our children brought home from school with them. Eventually great-grandchildren started coming along.
Mary is survived by her husband, Robert; his sisters, Patricia (Carney) (Kenneth) Lassick, Indiana; and Donna (Carney) Isenberg, Niles, Ohio; Mary’s sisters, Carol (Bizik) Lamey, New Galilee; Rosemary (Bizik) (Paul) Earl, Columbiana, Ohio; and Kathy (Bizik) Cox, Cooks Forest; and her brother, Charles VanKirk, Georgia. Also surviving Mary are the daughters and husbands listed above with 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Mary has said many times that her life is completely full, loved everyone she met and now sits and the feet of her Savior Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to the current circumstances in our community. Cremation arrangements at Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home in Indiana. Mary’s interment will be at Oakland Cemetery.
