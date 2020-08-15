Mary E. (Ansick) Suda, 93, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Brookdale Latrobe.
Born March 2, 1927, in Unity Township, she was a daughter of Joseph J. Ansick Sr. and Mary A. (Stofko) Ansick.
Mary was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. An avid painter, she was a longtime member of the Latrobe Art Club. She was a compassionate caregiver and lovingly provided care over the years for her parents, siblings and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony T. Suda, whom she married Oct. 10, 1945, at St. Vincent Basilica; and five brothers: John, Fred R. Sr., Joseph J. Jr., William P. and Paul R. Ansick.
Mary is survived by two sons: Kenneth A. Suda and his wife, Elaine, of Lafayette, Ind.; and Thomas D. Suda and his wife, Peg, of Indiana; a brother, Raymond Ansick, of California; three sisters: Agnes Passmore, of Greensburg; Margaret “Peggy” Heiple, of Ohio; and Leona Meininger, of Toronto; four grandchildren: Heather Fisher and her husband, Mike; Timothy Suda and his wife, Bonnie; Jill Shinsky and her husband; Adam; and Erin Aulicino and her husband, Emerick; five great-grandchildren: Kaylie Fisher; Madelyn and Elliot Shinsky; and Riley and Gwen Aulicino; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you and appreciation for the care Mary received from the staff at Brookdale Latrobe.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent Basilica.
Inurnment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe.