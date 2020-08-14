Mary E. (Ansick) Suda, 93, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Brookdale, Latrobe.
Born March 2, 1927, in Unity Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. Ansick Sr. and Mary A. (Stofko) Ansick.
Mary was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. An avid painter, she had been a longtime member of the former Latrobe Art Club. She was a compassionate caregiver and over the years had lovingly provided care for her parents, siblings and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony T. Suda, whom she married Oct. 10, 1945, at St. Vincent Basilica; and five brothers, John, Fred R. Sr., Joseph J. Jr., William P. and Paul R. Ansick.
Mary is survived by two sons, Kenneth A. Suda, and his wife, Elaine, of LaFayette, Ind.; and Thomas D. Suda, and his wife, Peg, of Indiana; one brother, Raymond Ansick, of California; three sisters, Agnes Passmore of Greensburg; Margaret “Peggy” Heiple, of Ohio; and Leona Meininger of Toronto, Canada; four grandchildren, Heather Fisher, and her husband Mike; Timothy Suda, and his wife Bonnie; Jill Shinsky, and her husband Adam; and Erin Aulicino, and her husband Emerick; five great-grandchildren, Kaylie Fisher, Madelyn and Elliot Shinsky, and Riley and Gwen Aulicino; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and their appreciation, for the care Mary received from the staff at Brookdale Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent Basilica. Inurnment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, visit www.lopatich.com.