Mary E. (Hall) Williams, 95, of Blairsville, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1925, in Clearfield to her parents Washington Hall and Kansas (Baird) Hall.
Mary was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 1944. She belonged to Christ Temple Church of God, Brenizer, where she was a district missionary emeritus and a church mother.
She also belonged to the Blairsville Women’s Aglow Group.
She had worked at Indiana Sports Wear and Torrance State Hospital.
She is survived by sons Terry Williams, Phoenix, Ariz., and Gary Williams, Blairsville; grandchildren Chris Williams, Colorado, and Josh Williams, Blairsville; sister Marvis Wallace, Lucernemines; sisters-in-law Vonnie Williams, Blairsville, and Clara Hall, Blairsville; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Judy and Bobbie Jo.
The family would like to give special thanks to her nieces and caregivers Brenda, Melinda, Angie, Linda and Sylvia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Williams, in 1977; son, Kenneth Williams; brothers, Hubert, J.T. and Nathaniel Hall; sister, Ernestine Washington; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Williams.
The family will receive friends at Christ Temple Church of God in Brenizer from 9 to 11 a.m Friday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Calvin McCoy.
Interment will take place in Blairsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Christ Temple Church of God, 28 Poplar St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. www.jamesfergusonfuner alhome.com