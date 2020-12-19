Mary Elizabeth Bathurst, 85, Indiana, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, to go to her heavenly home to be with her savior forever more.
Born May 28, 1935, in Brush Valley, she was a daughter of James and Ruth (Hunter) Campbell. She was one of seven children; her siblings preceded her in death.
Mary married the love of her life, Robert Lee Bathurst, on July 1, 1961. Robert preceded her in death on March 19, 1995.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Beth Ann Ringler, wife of Roger Ringler, Indiana; two grandsons: Jason Ringler and his wife, Nicole (Smith), Lucernemines, and Shawn Ringler and his girlfriend, Kayla, Blairsville; two great-grandsons, Camden and Zayne Ringler, Lucernemines; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mary in death were her parents; her husband; a grandson, Timothy Ringler, in 1983; and her six siblings.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, where a funeral service by the Revs. Larry Henry and Lorraine Henry and committal will immediately follow in Lefdahl Chapel. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
Under state COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.