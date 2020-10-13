Mary Ellen Duncan

Mary Ellen (Griffith) Duncan, 98, of Blairsville, passed from this Earth on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after a wonderful life spent with family and friends, to spend eternity in the loving care of the Lord in Heaven.
The daughter of Quinley and Ruth (DeHaven) Griffith, she was born Feb.1, 1922, in Rossiter.
Mary Ellen graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1940, and from Griffith Beauty School of Pittsburgh in 1942. She worked in a beauty shop in Derry for a number of years and then operated a beauty shop in her home in the 1960s and 1970s.
She was a member of Clarksburg Trinity United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and was a former member and past matron of Blairsville Chapter #166 Order of the Eastern Star.
Mary Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She loved her family, friends, quilting, gardening and hosting holiday family get-togethers while making memories. She was an avid sports fan, never missing her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events or a Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Surviving are three children, David R. Duncan, of Blairsville; Daniel L. Duncan (Cheryl), of Dunbar, and Debra E. Hall (Keith), of Hillside; four grandchildren, Duran G. Hall (Melissa), Kasey E. Holmes (Keenan), Dana A. Ottoviani (Domenick) and Jane E. Kowalczyk (Jason); five great-grandchildren, Keeno, Kylan and Kali Holmes and Preston and Evander Hall; three sisters-in-law, Olive Ferguson, of Blairsville, Elaine Duncan, of Clarksburg, and Wanda Griffith, of Media; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 65 years, Lloyd “Buzz” Duncan, on Jan. 24, 2011, whom she married Sept. 11, 1945; two brothers, Donald Griffith and Samuel Richard Griffith; and a sister, Louise Lowman.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Duffalo officiating.
Interment will be Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the owners and staff of the Keeper of the Flame Personal Care Home for their loving care and support of their loved ones.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 50 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival.
Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per CDC guidelines.
