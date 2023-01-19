Mary Ellen (Dunmire) Fisher, 91, of Black Lick, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Thomas E. and Erma E. (Lawson) Dunmire, she was born Oct. 19, 1931, in Black Lick.
Mary worked at the former Campus Sportswear in Indiana.
She enjoyed sewing, various crafts and crocheting.
Most of all, she loved spending time with family.
Surviving are three children, Gary D. (Diana) Fisher, of Black Lick; Karl A. (Shirley) Fisher, of Black Lick; and Gregory W. (Janice), of Stafford, Va.; nine grandchildren, Gary, Megan, Justin, Jason, Tina, Keri, Blair, Becky and Jeff; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Glenn Dunmire, of Blairsville; Leonard Dunmire, of Blairsville; and Floyd (Donna) Dunmire, of Rochester Mills; two sisters, Shirley Stiffler, of Pasco, Wash.; and Carol Olochoveski, of Cherry Creek, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Blair Fisher, in 1995; a son, Blair E. Fisher, in 2017; a grandson, Christopher Fisher, in 2021; seven brothers, Kenneth Dunmire, Dwight Dunmire, Thomas Dunmire, Robert Blair Dunmire, Harold Dunmire, Marlin Dunmire and Ralph Dunmire; and three sisters, Betty Henshaw, Helen Conrad and Alice Conrad.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Rearick officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
