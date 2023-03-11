Mary Ellen Rosenberger, 75, of Home, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Indiana, to Steve and Ruth (Gibson) Beresnyak.
Mary had been employed by Robertshaw for 16 years before beginning her career as a certified nursing assistant. She was an avid hunter and enjoyed planting flowers. In her younger years, Mary enjoyed tending to horses. She spent her life on her family’s homestead. Mary will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mary is survived by her son, Steven E. Rosenberger, of Home; daughter Julia A. Valenti; grandchildren Amanda, Brittany, Marcus and Megan; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Natalie and Noah; two sisters, Carol Fisher and Donna Jean Shulick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward L. Rosenberger, who died April 9, 1994; infant brother Stephen Beresnyak; and a sister, Patty Troup.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the Salem (Hills) United Church of Christ.
