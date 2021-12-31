Mary “Ethel” Coleman (nee Sarnovsky), 85, of Seven Hills, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of the late Delbert “Deb” Coleman; loving mother of Debbie Coleman and Jim Coleman; cherished daughter of the late Frank and Susanna (nee Harchuk) Sarnovsky; dear sister of Eileen Sarnovsky, Eleanor Gnibus (John) and the late Susan Trunzo and Francis Sarnovsky (wife Andrea, surviving); sister-in-law of Elaine Woodside (the late William), and the late Wayne Coleman and the late Evelyn Waltermire (Carl, deceased); aunt of Francis, Timothy, Wayne, Christina, Stephanie, Karen and Joy; and a loving great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Ethel retired from G.E. after 45 years of service.
Family will receive friends in the Vodrazka Funeral Home of Independence, 6505 Brecksville Road (Route 21, south of Rockside), Independence, Ohio, on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Prayers will be at the funeral home Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 6740 Broadview Road, Parma, Ohio. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44119.