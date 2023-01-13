Mary Gene Jobe, 102, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, while at Beacon Ridge.
The daughter of Joseph and Zoe (Hawk) Irwin, she was born Feb. 9, 1920, in Georgeville.
Gene was a lifetime member of the Graystone Presbyterian Church and a graduate of the Indiana School of Nursing. She had been employed as a registered nurse for many years and was known as the neighborhood nurse. Gene was very nurturing and loved caring for others. She had a passion for art and enjoyed gardening. Gene will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Judy Geesey; grandchildren Kayla (James) Miller, Marissa (Stephen) Chandler, Katy (Scott) Moomaw and Daniel Jobe; great-grandchildren Lincoln, Wyatt and Elias Chandler, and Connor and Scott Moomaw; and sisters Esther White, Lorraine Burns and Eleanor Smith.
Gene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl M. Jobe; son Gary Jobe; four sisters; and four brothers.
Friends will be received Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will follow.