Mary Herman, 94, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
She was born June 8, 1926, to Casper and Theresa (Graceffa) Chimino. Mary was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.
The core of Mary’s being was to love and care for her family. As the youngest of seven children, Mary was asked at a young age to leave school and to help her parents. Mary did so without hesitation or regret.
Mary worked at Indiana Macaroni Company and enjoyed reminiscing and sharing stories of her time working there. She married John “Lefty” Herman on April 10, 1948. He preceded her in death Oct. 24, 1991, after 43 years of marriage.
Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. She was a lifetime member of the Altar Society. She enjoyed working at all the church bazaars and spaghetti dinners. She took great pride in her homemaking skills by keeping an immaculate home while preparing delicious meals and baked goods.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Pietro, Sam, Joseph and Angelo Chimino and sisters Lillie Tartalone and Rosalie Palummo. Mary was the last surviving member of her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Diana Herman, of Homer City, and Patricia Mowen, of Uniontown. She also is survived by her granddaughter, Christina Wolford, and husband Louis, of Johnstown; great-grandson, Mason; sister-in-law, Ida Chimino, of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
