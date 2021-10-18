Mary Jane (Schroth) LaMantia, 86, of Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Moorehead Place in Indiana. Born Feb. 18, 1935, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Irvin W. Schroth and Winifred (Zolnar) Schroth.
She was the widow of Salvatore J. LaMantia, who died Feb. 7, 1995. They shared 36 years of marriage.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Indiana High School. She was a hardworking woman who was employed at Schroth Lumber Company of Indiana for more than 40 years, retiring at the age of 84.
She loved her family and always looked forward to her times with her son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren. She loved animals and enjoyed taking walks with her yellow Lab, Jodi. Mary Jane was a longtime member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Bernard #339.
She will be sadly missed by her son, James R. LaMantia (JoAnn), of Indiana; her three grandchildren, Justin, Nicholas and Stephanie LaMantia; and by her sister, Marie McElhoes, of Brush Valley.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth C. Schroth, Irvin “Bud” Schroth, Robert Schroth and LaVerne Schroth.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana, where a Rosary Service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana. The Rev. Tage Danielson will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
