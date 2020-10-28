Mary Josephine (Hudak) Moffa, 82, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of George and Mary (Gumbita) Hudak, she was born Dec. 10, 1937, in Latrobe.
Mrs. Moffa graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1955, and was a member of St. Martin Church, New Derry.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, being outside and loved to polka.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Daniel E. Moffa Sr., whom she married Aug.1, 1959, and two sons, David E. Moffa (Sandy Livingstone), of Blairsville, and Daniel E. Moffa Jr., of Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, George Hudak and infant brother, Duane Hudak.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Martin Church, New Derry, with Father Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be in Saint Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe.
Due to the re-implemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival.
Masks and face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
