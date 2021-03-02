Mary J. Murdock

Mary Jean (Herman) Murdock, 77, of Greensburg, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
The daughter of Peter and Dorothy (Vogle) Herman, she was born on Jan. 14, 1944, in South Chicago, Ill.
Mary was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church in Greensburg, where she manned the front desk. More recently, she had attended the Purchase Line United Methodist Church.
She was blessed with an abundance of creativity and artistic ability. Mary was a self-taught artist, who expressed herself via numerous artistic mediums, including painting, gardening, stained glass, ceramics, embroidery, sewing and local acting. Mary taught sewing classes for JoAnn Fabrics in Greensburg.
She possessed a wonderful sense of humor. An avid cook, she started her own gourmet club, coordinating once a month gatherings for dining.
Once her husband, Frank “Ross” Murdock, retired, they traveled extensively. She loved traveling to Scotland and Italy and was particularly fond of their journeys to England and Germany.
Together she and Ross owned and operated the Mystery Lover’s Bed and Breakfast in Ligonier for five years.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Mark Peter Murdock (Mariela), Drew David Murdock and Craig Herman Murdock (Lisa); her four stepchildren, Ross Murdock (Marlene), Glenn Murdock, Scott Murdock (Maureen) and Bryan Murdock (Marguerite); her 12 grandchildren; her three great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Pete Herman (Ann) and John Herman; and her sister-in-law, Sue Murdock.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Family and friends will be received at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286, Commodore, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. An 11 a.m. funeral service will take place at the church on Saturday with Pastor Raymond Hill as the officiant.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Mary’s guestbook and share a condolence message.