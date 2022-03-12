Mary Jane Catlos

Mary Jane (Toy) Catlos, 92, of Gilpin Township, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Harry L. Toy, she was born Feb. 18, 1930, in Kelly Station, Armstrong County.
Mary Jane graduated from Leechburg High School in 1948. She married her loving husband, Albert, in 1951.
Mary Jane showed her love for her family by serving them “good, hot meals,” and always had a cookie plate and coffee at the ready when friends or neighbors stopped by. She was an excellent conversationalist and a good listener. Whether she had known you for life or for five minutes, she was interested in what you had say. Her charming wit, willful independence and curious nature were her most endearing qualities. Mary Jane loved God, her family and the church. She served as president of the Altar Guild, as well as secretary-treasurer of the Abiding Memorial Fund for more years than anyone can remember. Mary Jane took great pride in the work she did for Forks Zion Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry Catlos (Faye), of Indiana, and James Catlos (Kay), of Gilpin Township; three grandchildren, Molly, Rose and Jesse Catlos (Andrea); two great-grandchildren, Maggie Catlos and Maxwell Catlos; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Catlos, in 1996; and a brother, Harry “Clyde” Toy.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Forks Zion Lutheran Church, 253 Forks Church Road in Gilpin Township, immediately prior to funeral ceremonies with the Rev. Jocelyn Johnston officiating. Private interment will follow at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Bethel Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Jane may be made to Forks Zion Lutheran Church, 253 Forks Church Road, Leechburg, PA 15656.
Condolences to the Catlos family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.