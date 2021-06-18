Mary Jane Ling, 95, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Scenery Hill Nursing Care, Indiana.
Born June 23, 1925, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of Dr. William E. and Eva (Waters) Matthews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willard, sister Margaret Hughes and brother William Matthews.
Mary Jane is survived by her loving son Rick E. Ling, of Florida; grandchildren Stephen and Jill Ling; great-grandchildren Nathaniel and Taylor Ling; nephews William and Doug Matthews; and first cousin Arlene (Bolden) Hoffman.
Mary Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting with friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
At Mary Jane’s request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial service by the Rev. Jared Bowling will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum building 1. Jon A. Meese Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heritage Hospice Legacy Fund at www.heritagehospicepa.com. The family especially thanks Amy Constable for Mary Jane’s excellent care.
