Mary Jane Marchitelli, 93, of Avonmore, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in her daughter’s home in Lower Burrell.
She was born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 18, 1929, to Paul M. and Louise Veronica Puhl Pittman. She graduated from Elderton High School in 1947. She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church in Avonmore, where she was part of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Fannie Sellins Lodge #43 and the Italian Club in Avonmore.
Mrs. Marchitelli was a wonderful wife, mother and an angel to all who needed her assistance and support.
She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and daughter, Mary Lynn, throughout the West Coast and Canada, and wintering in New Mexico.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (William) Pearson, of Lower Burrell, and Mary Lynn (Terry Cruz) Marchitelli, of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren Sheila Pearson, Michael (Michele) Pearson, Robert (Jenn) Marchitelli, Steven (Larissa) Marchitelli and Anthony (Shelby) Marchitelli; great-grandchildren Samantha, Tegan, Gabriel, Madison, Roman, Arya and Ashton; daughter-in-law Tracy Marchitelli; brother-in-law Eugene Marchitelli; sister-in-law Donna Jacobs; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Victor Marchitelli; infant son John Leonard Marchitelli; son Victor L. Marchitelli; in-laws Alberto and Antonina Marchitelli and five of their seven children; and brother Paul William Pittman and wife Dorothy.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rusiewicz of Lower Burrell Funeral Home. Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Ambrose Church, Avonmore. Please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Ambrose Church.