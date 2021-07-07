Mary Jane (Davidson) Moore, 101, of Glen Campbell, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at AM PM Personal Care in DeLancey.
The daughter of James Guy Sr. and Elsie (Faust) Davidson, she was born on April 11, 1920, in Mahaffey.
Mary Jane graduated from Mahaffey High School. She married Adrian “Son” Gorman Moore on Oct. 11, 1941. They shared almost 58 years of marriage together until his death on Aug. 24, 1999.
She was an active member of the Glen Campbell United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer for more than 40 years and as a teacher in the children’s department for 30 years. She was a member of the church’s Naomi Bible Class.
Mary Jane was a member of OES Chapter #221 in Latrobe. In the 1940s she had worked as a clerk in the Mahaffey Post Office. With her husband, Mary Jane was co-owner of Moore’s Meat Market in Glen Campbell for approximately 30 years. She retired from the Riverside Market deli department in Punxsutawney.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mary Jane is survived by her sister-in-law, Rosemary Davidson, of Michigan, and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her two brothers: John T. Davidson Sr. and James G. Davidson Jr.
At Mary Jane’s request, there will not be a visitation. A private interment took place at the Burnside Cemetery in Burnside. At a future date, a memorial service will be held at the Glen Campbell United Methodist Church in Glen Campbell.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Glen Campbell United Methodist Church c/o: Debbie Cessna at PO Box 43, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Mary Jane’s guestbook and share a condolence message.