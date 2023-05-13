Mary Jean Novak, 87, of Lucernemines, passed away peacefully May 11, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Michael and Mary (Zofchen) Kanaba and was born March 11, 1936, in Ernest.
Mary Jean was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site, the Altar Rosary Society and the Red Barn Ladies Auxiliary. Mary Jean and Rita Turk weren’t only sisters but were also best friends. You didn’t see one without the other. She was one of the founding members of the Our Lady of the Assumption pierogi sale. Mary Jean was the “Pierogi Queen” and Rita was the “Pierogi Princess.” They were also known as the “Sheriff and the Deputy.”
Mary Jean is survived by her three children, Mark (Jan) Novak, of Homer City, Luke (Rhonda) Novak, of Homer City, and Joni Wolford, Lucernemines. She is also survived by her grandsons Nick (Jess) Novak and Louis (Tina) Wolford; her granddaughter, Molly Novak; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Mason and Owen; sister Rita Turk; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jean was preceded in death by her son, Matthew; and her brother, Mickey Kanaba.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Indian Haven and the ICU staff at IRMC for their special care of our mom, Mary Jean.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Homer City. A blessing service will be held at 10: 30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernmines Site. Interment to follow.
