Mary Jo Hess

Mary Jo (Davis) Hess, 93, of Blairsville, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Keeper of the Flame Morewood, Blairsville.
She was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Conway, N.C., to Chester and Bruce (Johnson) Davis.
Mary Jo had worked at Norfolk Naval shipyards, where she met her husband, Willard. She had also worked at several small stores in Blairsville with Brown’s Boot Shop being the last. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, and Creekside, N.C., Baptist Church.
She enjoyed bird watching, especially cardinals and finches. She also enjoyed taking care of her plants and flowers. She loved sewing, tatting, her dog, Molly, antiquing and going to flea markets. Mary Jo loved talking with all of her friends and family in North Carolina and sharing her stories about living in North Carolina.
Survivors include sons Daniel B. and David G. Hess, and daughter Deborah J. Zias (John), all of Blairsville: brothers Thomas G. “Pug” Davis (Javotte); and Willis C. “Penny” Davis (Brenda), all of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, Willard C. “Dan” Hess, on June 21, 2020; and brothers Caster and Robert Davis.
Visitation will be at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Heckman officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home and in church.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rob and Sharon Smith and the entire staff of Keeper of the Flame for their compassionate care given to Mom.