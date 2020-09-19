Mary Joan Carl passed away in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was born in Victoria, Texas, on February 23, 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin J. Carl and Nelda F. Carl, as well as her brother Michael, along with two sons, Roy and Marty.
Mary Joan leaves behind two brothers, Matt and Joe, as well as two sons, Charles and James, and five grandchildren along with a large, loving extended family. Mary Joan was a creative, passionate soul and will be sorely missed by friends and family.
A memorial service will be held in Garden City, Texas, at her deceased sons’ gravesite at a yet-to-be-determined date.