Mary K. “Cody” Blankenship, 75, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, in Greensburg.
The daughter of Harry Stiffler and Eileen (Phillip’s) Dettore, she was born May 14, 1946, in Latrobe.
Cody enjoyed playing cards and dice, walking in the town of Blairsville and watching her John Wayne movies.
She is survived by two daughters, Eileen Palmer, of Seward, and Cheryl (Palmer) Abbott, of Latrobe; three sons, Dennis Palmer, of Waymart; Ronald Palmer and wife Marcia, of Blairsville; and Dante “Slink” Palmer, of Black Lick; a sister, Cheryl Adkins, of Ohio; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Cody was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, John “Sam” Dettore; son John “One Eye” Palmer; granddaughter, Gabrielle Sleasman; brother, John Stiffler; and sister, Linda Stiffler.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with Pastor Steve Rearick officiating.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Twin Lakes Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care given to Cody.
