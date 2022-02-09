Mary K. Sink

Mary Kathryn (Cornman) Sink, 94, formerly of Home, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning.
She was born on March 9, 1927, in North Point, to Joseph and Clara (Brink) Cornman.
Mary enjoyed many hobbies including quilting, cooking, camping and going to bluegrass music events. A devoted wife and mother, she was also a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Mary leaves behind two daughters, Crystal (Galen) Rupp, of Templeton, and Dawn (Jeffrey) Swackhammer, of Valencia; a son, Harry (Dawn) Sink, of Indiana; daughter-in-law, Linda Sink; eight grandchildren, Tuesday (Joel) Budwash, Johanna Rupp, Jacob (Airen) Rupp, Jeffrey (Mallory) Swackhammer, Timothy (Jordan) Swackhammer, Scott (Brandi) Sink, Hope (Dennis) Powell and Gregory Sink; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Clara Wells.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Terry Sink; her parents; her husband, Beryl D. Sink; and her siblings, Freda Weaver, Maxine Weaver, Dolly Crooks, David Cornman, Clifford Cornman, Wayne Cornman, Roy Cornman and Eugene Cornman.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Al Nolan officiating. Private interment will take place in Smicksburg Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.bowser minich.com.