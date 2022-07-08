Mary Katherine Jordan, 89, of Creekside, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, while at Scenery Hill Manor.
The daughter of George W. and Mabel (Black) Coy, she was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Idamar.
Mary had been employed as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and as a van driver for Barker Bus Line for 29 years. She enjoyed word search puzzles, needlepoint and drinking coffee on her front porch.
Surviving are her sons, Jim (Kim) Jordan, Darrell Bret (Bernie) Jordan and Randy (Kelley) Jordan; grandchildren, Bryan, Natusha and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Areil, Jonathon, Antonio, Landon and Gabriel; great-great-grandchild Alexandria; and siblings, Patricia Burkhammer, Robert Coy and Rebecca Hendricks.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James H. Jordan; second husband, Frederick Roadarmel; and siblings, Lois Coy King, Marjorie Coy and William Coy.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.