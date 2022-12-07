Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, she was born on Aug. 18, 1923, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Kitty was a past member of Job’s Daughters and Order of the Eastern Star.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, especially playing piano, painting by numbers, and loved to attend her card club.
Surviving are two children, Terry A. Weinell, of Wexford, and Bonni S. (Rex) Dunlap; four grandchildren, Jason Weinell, Jennifer McCormick, Laurel Dunlap and Robin Dunlap; and three great-grandchildren, Nathan Weinell, Chloe Weinell and Brandon Weinell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arthur L. Weinell on May 1, 2004; and daughter-in-law Maryann Weinell, on Oct. 8, 2013.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 7 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family is requesting memorial donations to the Blairsville Library Foundation P.O. Box 401, Blairsville, PA 15717.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.