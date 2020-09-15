Mary Kathryn (Mary Kay) Kennedy died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1937, at Indiana Hospital. She graduated from St. Bernard Catholic School, Indiana High School (1955) and Indiana State Teacher’s College (now IUP) (1959). She was educated as a chemistry teacher but her true vocation was to be a mother and grandmother and to serve others.
She was a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, and St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Stone Harbor, N.J. A lifelong Catholic, she was honored to be an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Baden.
She was active in the Junior Women’s Civic Club and the Love Basket Foundation; she also volunteered at IRMC.
She is predeceased by her parents, George H. and Loretto (Couse) Kennedy, as well as her sisters, Joan George and Patricia (Daniel) McCarthy.
She is survived by her brother George H. Jr. (Susan) Kennedy and sister Ann (James) Powell, as well as her children: Kathy (Thomas) Sweeney, of Pittsburgh, Lisa (R. Thomas) Monk, of Seminole, Fla., Renee (Jeffrey) Hewitt, of Leawood, Kan., Michele (David) Angelo, of Pittsburgh, and Joe (Ree) Reschini, of Pittsburgh; and her 10 grandchildren: Kate and Ty Sweeney Sr.; Mary Hostia Josephine and Kevin Monk; Jake and Sloane Hewitt; Dominic, Giavanna and Elena Angelo; and Lola Reschini; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic there will be no service at this time. Donations can be sent to St. Thomas More Emergency Food Bank; Sisters of St. Joseph Baden, Pa.; or Love Basket of Indiana Pa.